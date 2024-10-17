Genuine Parts 2.8% Yield And A Look At AutoZone, Advance Auto Parts And O'Reilly

Oct. 17, 2024 9:41 AM ETAAP, AZO, GPC, ORLY
RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
Investing Group Leader
(12min)

Summary

  • Genuine Parts Co. is a Dividend King /Champion with a 68-year history of rising dividends, offering a reliable but currently somewhat overvalued investment.
  • AutoZone Inc. and O’Reilly Automotive Inc. are strong growth stocks but are overvalued, making them hold rather than buy candidates.
  • Advance Auto Parts Inc. faces significant challenges with recent earnings struggles and a 2023 dividend cut, making it a speculative and unreliable investment.
  • My portfolio, including GPC, yields 5.8% with a forward yield of 6.4%, and is up 16.6% YTD, reflecting solid investment choices.
  • The Rose Take and Recommendation is given for each stock reviewed.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Macro Trading Factory. Learn More »

Dollar and Car

selensergen/iStock via Getty Images

Consumer cyclical / discretionary sector is where these 4 auto part companies reside. The largest and most well-known are listed in the chart below. The following abbreviations are used:

S&P Cr R = S&P analyst

Macro Trading Factory is a macro-driven service, run by a team of experienced investment managers.

The service offers two portfolios: “Funds Macro Portfolio” & “Rose's Income Garden”; both aim to outperform the SPY on a risk-adjusted basis, in a relaxed manner.

Suitable for those who either have little time/knowledge/desire to manage a portfolio on their own, and/or wish to get exposed to the market in a simple, though more risk-oriented (less volatile), way.

Each of our portfolios, spanning across all sectors, offers you a hassle-free, easy to understand and execute, solution.

Macro Trading Factory for an Upward Trajectory!

This article was written by

RoseNose profile picture
RoseNose
14.71K Followers

Rosenose is a retired healthcare professional and she has been managing her own investments for nearly 2 decades. She writes about stocks with growing dividends targeting a yield of 4+%.

She is a contributing author to the investing group Macro Trading Factory where she manages the Rose's Income Garden portfolio - a diversified portfolio with 80+ stocks from all 11 sectors which targets rising safe income and capital maintenance. The service also has the Funds Macro Portfolio managed by the Macro Teller which aims to outperform the SPY market on a risk-adjusted basis. Both portfolios are easy to follow and have a focus on quality investments, risk management, and diversification. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of GPC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
AAP--
Advance Auto Parts, Inc.
AZO--
AutoZone, Inc.
GPC--
Genuine Parts Company
ORLY--
O'Reilly Automotive, Inc.
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News