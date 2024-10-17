The Global X Research Team is pleased to announce the release of its Monthly Commodities Tracker. This commentary covers key takeaways for an array of commodities, from base and precious metals to uranium, lithium, and other disruptive materials that are powering
Monthly Commodities Tracker
Summary
- Fresh supply side concerns linked to Russia may support uranium prices, while data centers and artificial intelligence could further boost demand for nuclear power.
- Copper demand could accelerate due to supply constraints, renewed stimulus in China, U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate cuts, and the unwinding of uncertainty after the U.S. Presidential election.
- The U.S. Federal Reserve’s first interest rate cut in September marked the start of an easing cycle, which is expected to support both precious metals.
- Geopolitical risks in the Middle East could lead to turbulent spikes in the oil and gas markets amid fears of production disruptions.
Founded in 2008, Global X is a sponsor of exchange-traded funds (ETFs). We are distinguished by our Thematic Growth, Income, and International ETFs. Explore our insights on the trends and themes shaping global markets – from technology to commodities to emerging economies – at globalxfunds.com/research. Global X ETFs is a member of the Mirae Asset Global Investments Group. Important disclosures: globalxfunds.com/privacy