And since I wrote that article, this is how much better you would have performed had

Exactly one year ago on Oct. 17, 2023, I wrote this article, You're Still Going To Be Far Better Off In CLM Than GGT .

Thank you for reading my article. My goal is to give you observations and actionable ideas in Closed-End funds while educating you on how these unique and opportunistic funds work.

CEFs can be one of the most exhilarating and yet most frustrating security classes to invest in, and it's important that you have someone who can be a level head during up and down periods of the market. I hope to be that voice of calm when necessary. ~ Douglas Albo

If you'd like to learn more about my services, please go to this link: