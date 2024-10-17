ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) crashed 16% on Tuesday and another 5% on Wednesday, marking one of its steepest declines in 20 years, after the company accidentally announced its Q3 2024 earnings a day earlier than previously anticipated. Even worse, the earnings report showed
ASML: Timing Matters - Here's Why I'm Waiting
Summary
- ASML stock plummeted 26% in two days due to earnings released early and disappointing guidance.
- The company faces normalization of China demand, export controls, and lower-than-expected recovery of non-AI-related equipment demand.
- Despite challenges, ASML is set for double-digit growth next year and now offers an even more attractive valuation.
- Investors should watch for the November 14th update on 2030 guidance for further insights into the semis recovery.
- I'm in no rush to buy more shares immediately, letting the dust settle as the growth has been pushed to H2 2025 and 2026, giving investors enough time to accumulate more shares.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.