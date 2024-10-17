UCB SA ( OTCPK:UCBJF ), a global biopharmaceutical leader focused on neurology and immunology, is dedicated to providing treatments for patients with severe diseases. Founded in Belgium in 1928, the company reported revenues of €5.25 million and an Adjusted EBITDA of €1.349 million in

I'm an independent trader with an interest in identifying unique trading opportunities. I'm passionate about the markets and like to look for trades with an asymmetric risk/reward profile. The assets I follow range from common stocks, options, ETF's, futures to FX derivatives. I hold a Master of Science degree in Applied Economics, with a major in Finance and have been working as a Finance specialist in multiple industries.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.