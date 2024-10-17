Fiduciary Management Q3 2024 Investment Strategy Outlook

Pixelimage

Domestic and international equity markets rose in the September quarter, capping off an exceptional run over the past 12 months. With gains of 36.35% in the S&P 500 Index (SP500, SPX) , 26.76% in the Russell 2000 Index (RTY), and 24.77% in the MSCI EAFE Index ('USD'), the indices far outpaced historical average returns. Inflation has moderated and several central banks have started easing, with the Federal Reserve (Fed), European Central Bank (ECB), and Bank of England (BoE) each cutting interest rates. Investors celebrated the accommodations, pushing already stretched valuations to new heights.

As we take a step back, we are struggling to reconcile the stock market euphoria with much of the fundamental backdrop. That said, there are always going to be relative and absolute values in the market, and it is our job to find these regardless of the environment. We welcome volatility in the days, weeks, and months ahead, as it creates compelling long-term opportunities for the portfolios. While there are certainly pockets of strength in the global economy, such as those entities with exposure to mega cap tech (artificial intelligence/AI), obesity drugs, infrastructure, and defense spending (among the top-performing themes in the U.S. and Europe in 2024), there is also evidence building on the negative side of the ledger.

In the U.S., the unemployment rate has risen to 4.2% (from 3.7% in January), and GDP growth is expected to slow to 1.6% in 2025 (from 2.6% in 2024), according to OECD forecasts. Housing, manufacturing, transportation, technology (outside of AI capital expenditures) and discretionary spending have weakened. The low-income consumer is under significant pressure, as several years of steep inflation have taken a toll. Excess savings have been depleted and credit delinquencies, while still low by historical standards, are on the rise. Overseas, the economic backdrop is also softening. The ECB recently cut their growth forecasts for each of the next three years, with subpar household consumption and a slump in manufacturing weighing on demand. In Japan, growth is expected to shrink in 2024 before recovering modestly. China launched several stimulus programs to try to reinvigorate growth that has slowed.

Meanwhile, geopolitical risks remain high, with an expanding conflict in the Middle East, no end in sight for the Russia/Ukraine war, and aggressive Chinese posturing toward Taiwan. By the end of 2024, it will have been an election year for half of the world’s GDP, creating further consternation. In the interim, government deficits are ballooning, and debt levels are hitting new all-time highs. As shown in the chart above, global debt reached $315 trillion this year, up almost $100 trillion since 2016.

Unfortunately, equity markets do not appear to be accounting for global risks or external shocks. Valuations are seemingly priced for perfection, as earnings growth has not kept up with stock prices, leaving little margin for error. We have highlighted the S&P 500 characteristics in several prior letters, which in essence has become a concentrated growth index driven by a handful of anointed companies. Many S&P 500 multiples are in the 10th decile (most expensive) of historical valuation, with several metrics virtually unrecognizable from their long-term norms (see below):

S&P 500 Valuation Metrics in 10th Decile of Historical Valuation Latest* Average Premium vs. Historical Average S&P 500: P/E Ratios - Trailing 12 Month Operating Earnings, 1926 To Date 26.2x 16.0x 64% S&P 500: P/E Ratios - Normalized (5 Year Average Earnings), 1926 To Date 31.5x 18.1x 74% S&P 500: P/E Ratios - Normalized (10 Year Average Earnings), 1935 To Date 39.4x 21.0x 88% S&P 500: P/E Ratios - Normalized by 5 Year Return on Equity, 1930 To Date 30.3x 16.8x 80% S&P 500: Book Value Ratio, 1926 To Date 4.7x 2.0x 135% S&P 500: Cash Flow Ratio 1946, to Date 17.5x 9.7x 80% S&P 500: Yields 1926 To Date 1.3% 3.6% 177% S&P 500 Index as a Percentage of GDP, 1957 To Date 19.5% 9.0% 117% # of Hours of Work Required to Purchase One S&P 500 Unit, 1947 To Date 201.1 51.0 294% S&P 500 Dividied by the Price of Oil, 1945 To Date 67.4 24.0 181% Click to enlarge

*Latest readings as of July 12, 2024. Source: The Leuthold Group Click to enlarge

Has U.S. economic growth justified this optimism? Will it in the future? U.S. GDP growth has been below average since the Great Financial Crisis, and with high debt burdens and difficult demographics, projected growth would not seem to warrant near all-time high valuations.

Not surprisingly, growth has outperformed value across the board in the current fiscal year, with the gap most acute in U.S. Large Cap, where the Russell 1000 Growth Index gained 42.19% versus 27.76% for the Value. As can be seen in the 50-year chart below, growth has been on a tear since 2007, after lagging by a significant margin from 1974-2007. It’s important to remember that markets can move in very long cycles, but trees (and growth stocks) do not grow to the sky. We are confident value investing will have a strong resurgence in the fullness of time, as valuation and risk aversion will eventually return to the forefront.

Despite nosebleed valuations, investors continue to pile into the U.S. stock market, chasing performance. Greed and a fear of missing out will likely lead to steady buying all the way to the eventual tipping point. As detailed in the August 2nd Grant’s Interest Rate Observer, “Inflows into passive growth funds in 2024 [are] on pace to double vs. 2023, which was already the highest year on record.” Per J.P. Morgan, stock allocations in U.S. households recently accounted for 42% of their total financial assets, the most on record dating back to 1952. Risk appetites appear to be showing no signs of abating.

As the market seemingly celebrates new daily record highs, it feeds off a never-ending obsession with the Fed’s every move. It’s widely accepted that rate cuts are good news for the economy and stock market. We have a different perspective. As we wrote in our September 2022 letter: “Did the move from ‘normal’ interest rates prior to the Great Financial Crisis to zero percent rates for years afterwards cause the economy to boom? No! Economic growth was weak over the ensuing 15 years. Abnormally low rates boosted asset prices and set the mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and private equity markets aflame, but it did very little for organic economic growth. We had a boom in financial engineering.” We do not believe you can cut your way to prosperity.

There Are Still Values to be Had

Our long-time readers know that FMI has typically lagged in more speculative-driven bull markets (similar to today’s) and outperformed in more challenging environments, a direct result of our valuation framework, focus on business quality, and balance sheet strength. Many investors today have never seen an extended bear market, and repeatedly have been rewarded for buying the dip. At some point this dynamic will change, as will risk tolerance. In the meantime, we will remain cautious, trying to find the best available values amidst the opportunity set.

While valuations are elevated across market caps and geographies, fortunately it’s less extreme outside of U.S. mega cap technology. Compared with the Magnificent Seven (Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon, Nvidia, Tesla, and Meta Platforms), the other 493 stocks in the S&P 500 trade at ~31% lower valuations, using a basket of metrics. The FMI Large Cap strategy trades at a ~30% and ~50% discount to the 493 and Magnificent Seven, respectively, for what we believe are well-run, above-average businesses1.

For comparison, profitable small cap companies in the U.S. trade near their widest discount to large caps in over 40 years, aside from the 2000 tech bubble. In recent years, incredible gains and concentration in the technology sector have been a key large cap driver. With the Nasdaq Composite index (COMP:IND, a proxy for technology) gaining 44.70% in 2023 and 21.84% in the first nine months of 2024, small cap companies (and nearly everything else) have failed to keep pace. As illustrated in the chart below, make no mistake that this dynamic can flip in a hurry, something tech investors from 2000 would like to – and seem to currently – forget.

The FMI Small Cap strategy has had a very strong run in recent years but gave up some modest ground in the most recent quarter, as money-losing companies and financials (lower quality and/or highly levered) drove the Russell 2000. We estimate that the FMI Small Cap strategy trades at a ~37% discount to the Russell 20001. We feel great about our relative positioning when compared to the subpar business quality throughout the benchmark.

While still high from a historical perspective, overseas stock valuations are not nearly as egregious as their American counterparts. Many comparable companies in Europe and Asia trade at meaningful discounts to U.S. peers. The table below illustrates this dynamic, with a collection of international companies trading at average and median discounts of 31% and 44%, respectively on an EV/Sales basis.

International Company Ticker EV/Sales ('LTM') Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCPK:RBGPF) RKT-GB 3.2 Essity AB Class B (OTCPK:ETTYF) ESSITY.B-SE 1.6 Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCPK:SIEGY) SIE-DE 1.9 Makita Corporation (OTCPK:MKTAY) 6586-JP 1.4 Airbus SE (OTCPK:EADSF) AIR-FR 1.6 Air Liquide SA (OTCPK:AIQUF) AI-FR 3.7 Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCPK:NPCPF) 4612-JP 2.2 SAP SE (SAP) SAP-DE 4.6 Experian PLC (OTCQX:EXPGF) EXPN-GB 6.2 Fresenius Medical Care AG (FMS) FME-DE 1.2 Novartis AG (NVS) NOVN-CH 4.6 Sodexo SA (OTCPK:SDXOF) SW-FR 0.7 Smith & Nephew plc (SNN) SN-GB 2.6 Kerry Group Plc Class A (OTCPK:KRYAY) KRZ-IE 1.9 Heineken Holding N.V. (OTCQX:HKHHF) HEIO-NL 1.7 Danone SA (OTCQX:DANOY) BN-FR 1.7 WPP Plc (WPP) WPP-GB 0.9 Adecco Group AG (OTCPK:AHEXF) ADEN-CH 0.4 InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (IHG) IHG-GB 3.7 adidas AG (OTCQX:ADDYY) ADS-DE 1.7 Canadian National Railway Company (CNI) CNR-CA 7.6 Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCQX:DLAKF) LHA-DE 0.4 DAIKIN INDUSTRIES, LTD. (OTCPK:DKILF) 6367-JP 1.4 Schindler Holding Ltd. (OTCPK:SHLAF) SCHN-CH 1.6 Bridgestone Corporation (OTCPK:BRDCY) 5108-JP 1.0 Average 2.4 Median 1.7 Click to enlarge

Domestic Company Ticker EV/Sales ('LTM') Procter & Gamble Company PG 5.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation KMB 2.4 Emerson Electric Co. EMR 4.1 Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. SWK 1.4 Boeing Company BA 2.5 Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. APD 5.8 Sherwin-Williams Company SHW 4.0 Oracle Corporation ORCL 7.6 Equifax Inc. EFX 6.9 DaVita Inc. DVA 1.8 Merck & Co., Inc. MRK 5.1 Aramark ARMK 0.8 Stryker Corporation SYK 6.1 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. IFF 2.7 Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV BUD 3.6 General Mills, Inc. GIS 3.1 Omnicom Group Inc OMC 1.4 ManpowerGroup Inc. MAN 0.3 Marriott International, Inc. Class A MAR 3.4 NIKE, Inc. Class B NKE 3.3 Union Pacific Corporation UNP 7.6 Delta Air Lines, Inc. DAL 0.8 Carrier Global Corp. CARR 2.4 Otis Worldwide Corporation OTIS 3.0 Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company GT 0.6 Average 3.4 Median 3.1 Source: FactSet as of 9/30/2024 Click to enlarge

Last quarter, we questioned whether the Japanese market had gotten a bit ahead of itself. On cue, the Nikkei 225 Index (NKY:IND) came under pressure in the September quarter, and much of the headwind we faced earlier in the year from our significant underweight in Japan has abated. The FMI International strategy continues to trade at a discount to the MSCI EAFE Index.

With heightened risks and demanding valuations, prudence and patience are warranted. Our clients can take comfort that FMI has a long history of downside protection in more difficult markets. We expect that our discipline will pay dividends when those who have been less discerning and chasing returns ultimately face the music, which is playing louder with each passing quarter.

Listed below are a few portfolio holdings where we see attractive absolute and relative values:

Arrow Electronics Inc. (ARW) – Small Cap/All Cap

Arrow is a distributor of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. As a distributor, the company benefits from global technology growth without being directly exposed to technology inventor’s risk. Arrow has a diversified set of vendors, customers, and end-markets, as the company serves over 100,000 customers in 85 countries, including thousands of value-added resellers (VARs). No single customer accounts for more than 2% of sales, and their biggest supplier accounts for 10% of sales. The company has performed well over the long-term, growing sales while earning a return on invested capital ('ROIC') that exceeds its cost of capital. Today, Arrow trades near its historical P/E multiple, yet earnings are depressed due to lower technology spending. Additionally, the company trades at a little over book value, which is below its historical average. While there is some cyclicality in Arrow’s end markets, we like the counter-cyclical free cash flow profile of the business combined with management’s capital allocation priorities. The company has been advantageously repurchasing its stock, helping earnings per share to increase at attractive rates that are much higher than operating profits. Over the past five years, shares outstanding have decreased significantly, with EPS compounding in the teens. The valuation multiples are attractive given the business quality and growth prospects.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B) – Large Cap/All Cap/Global/ Focused Global

Berkshire Hathaway is a diversified holding company that owns subsidiaries in insurance and reinsurance, freight rail transportation, utilities, energy, manufacturing, services, retail, and finance. Chairman, controlling shareholder, and famed investor Warren Buffett uses the permanent capital base of the large insurance assets – along with disciplined underwriting standards – to drive value-added investments that compound shareholder returns over time. From its inception in 1965 through 2023, Berkshire’s market value has increased at an annual growth rate of 19.8% vs. 10.2% for the S&P 500. Berkshire’s primary assets are its large insurance businesses, including GEICO, General Re, and National Indemnity, which we estimate at ~35% of the company’s value. The enduring competitive advantages of Berkshire’s insurance assets have allowed it to increase its float at a higher rate than its peers and provide low-cost funding for a strong collection of operating businesses, including BNSF Railroad, McLane Foodservice, Pilot Travel, Marmon Industries, Dairy Queen, and many others. On conservative estimates, we believe the company is trading at over a 20% discount on a sum- of-the-parts basis, and carries a mid-teens earnings multiple when factoring in a healthy net cash position and look-through EPS from its public equity portfolio. In an expensive market, we find the valuation to be significantly more appealing than the S&P 500. We expect a combination of strong operations and value- added acquisitions to increase the intrinsic value of the company at an above-average rate going forward.

Informa PLC (OTCPK:IFPJF) – International

Informa is a leader in corporate events and operates an attractive core business in organizing and operating industry trade shows across the globe. The firm has grown through both organic and inorganic show development, building defensible positions serving attractive industry niches. Informa’s competitive advantages stem from the network effects inherent to its flagship offerings, scale advantages in procurement, and venue access that the firm enjoys over smaller rivals. As the events business continues to normalize post-pandemic, we expect a period of above-normal revenue growth and margin expansion to persist over the coming years. On a normalized basis, the firm’s financial profile is characterized by mid-single-digit revenue growth and low- double-digit EPS growth. We believe there is plenty of room for Informa to continue to take share in this highly fragmented global market, with management’s shifting capital allocation priorities providing a kicker to shareholder returns. A more conservatively managed balance sheet, consistent share buyback activity, and a resumption of its growing dividend have been welcome developments as the firm emerges from the industrywide shock caused by the pandemic. We were able to purchase shares at a mid-teens earnings multiple, which we believe undervalues the through-cycle growth potential available at this high-quality franchise.

Thank you for your continued support of Fiduciary Management, Inc.