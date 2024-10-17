Shares of M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB) have been a strong performer over the past year, gaining over 50% to a 52-week-high. That rally appears set to continue Thursday, with the stock gaining a further 4% in response to solid quarterly
M&T Bank: Improved Credit Quality Highlights A Strong Q3
Summary
- M&T Bank Corporation shares have surged over 50% in the past year, with a 4% gain following strong quarterly earnings, and I maintain a “hold” rating.
- The bank's net interest income rose to $1.74 billion, aided by an extra calendar day, and the net interest margin expanded to 3.62% due to fixed reinvestment.
- Despite a decline in average deposits, end-of-period deposits grew by $4 billion, indicating improved deposit momentum towards the quarter's end, though Q4 guidance was conservative.
- M&T's credit quality has improved, with declining non-accrual loans and a CET1 capital ratio of 11.5%, supporting $200 million in buybacks.
