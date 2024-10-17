Entain Plc (GMVHF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Entain Plc (OTCPK:GMVHF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Davina Hobbs - Director of Investor Relations

Gavin Isaacs - Chief Executive Officer

Rob Wood - Chief Financial Officer & Deputy Chief Executive Officer

Conference Call Participants

Ed Young - Morgan Stanley

Monique Pollard - Citigroup

Estelle Weingrod - JPMorgan

David Brohan - Goodbody

Joe Thomas - HSBC

Jack Cummings - Berenberg

Benjamin Shelley - UBS Investment Bank

Simon Davies - Deutsche Bank

James Rowland Clark - Barclays

Operator

Good morning and welcome to Entain's Q3 Trading Update Call. Today's call is for analysts and investors. For those who have dialled in directly rather than via webcast link, please note that the supporting slides are also available in the results center of Entain's website.

I'll now pass to Entain's CEO, Gavin Isaacs to open today's call.

Gavin Isaacs

Thank you. Good morning, everyone and thank you for joining us today. It's great to be speaking to you as Entain's CEO. I'm joined by Rob Wood, our CFO and Deputy CEO and Devina Hobbs, who heads up our Investor Relations. I've met a number of you already and look forward to beating more over the coming months as I settle in and get further stuck in.

So let's kick it off. Entain has this clear strategy which since the start of this year, the entire business has been focused on delivering. That is execution focused on driving growth in both, core and U.S. as well as delivering margin improvement. Importantly, we've been making progress and it is bearing fruit. Our business' improving momentum that we've demonstrated in H1 has continued. We delivered a strong Q3 with performance ahead of our expectations. Our U.K. online business returned to positive year-on-year growth sooner than we had expected. Brazil continues to perform strongly and we are excited about the launch of