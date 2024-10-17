Greenlight Capital Q3 2024 Letter

Dear Partner:
The Greenlight Capital funds (the “Partnerships”) returned 1.1%1 in the third quarter of 2024, net of fees and expenses, compared to 5.9% for the S&P 500 index. (SP500,SPX)
There was a lot going on in the world this quarter. Nevertheless, we had a very quiet period, partly because we remained conservatively positioned with very low exposure to equity beta. As we discussed at our Partner Dinner in January, the economy remains relatively strong, with nominal annualized growth now running at 5-6%. On the other hand, however, the market isn’t just making all-time highs. It is, by many measures, the most expensive stock market that we have seen since the founding of Greenlight.
Warren Buffett is, of course, the most successful investor of his generation, and maybe of all time. While Mr. Buffett routinely points out that it is impossible to time the market, we can’t help but observe that he has been one of the best market timers we have ever seen. When the market got too frothy in the late 1960s, he closed his fund. Towards the market bottom in the early 1970s, he re-emerged as a stock picker and then prior to the 1987 crash, he sold everything except a couple of illiquid holdings. Later, he sidestepped the various crises in corporate credit and was well-positioned to capitalize on the 2008 global financial crisis. One could argue that sitting out bear markets has been the underappreciated reason for his outstanding long-term returns. It is therefore noteworthy to observe that Mr. Buffett is again selling large swaths of his stock portfolio and building enormous cash reserves.
Our sense is that Mr. Buffett’s portfolio adjustments are not a prediction that the market will fall next week, next month, or even next quarter. Rather, these stock sales more likely express a long-term view that right now is not a great time to have a lot of equity exposure, and that the opportunity set is expected to be better at some point in the not-so-distant future. We will avoid calling this market a bubble, and simply observe that the dividend yield is low and the P/E ratio is elevated despite corporate earnings being cyclically high, if not top-of-cycle.
This time, it is not just a handful of high-profile technology companies with nosebleed valuations. In fact, it is easy to find mature, industrial businesses with cyclical exposure and growth prospects that aren’t materially better than the current nominal GDP growth rate that currently trade for 30-50x earnings. Obviously, the market appreciation thus far in 2024 has exceeded the growth rate of revenues and earnings. We think Paul Tudor Jones is right when he says that managing the last third of a great bull or bear market move is often the toughest.
However, while we are conservatively positioned with respect to net exposure, we aren’t outright bearish. We are likely to continue to underperform a rising market, as we have all year, but we don’t wish to position ourselves to lose money should the market continue to rise.
Notably, almost all of our return this year has been alpha. While being up 9% year-to-date when the S&P 500 index is up more than 20% over the same period doesn’t feel great, on a beta- adjusted basis we believe we are doing fine. If you happen to be invested in our gold share class, it’s better than fine.
During the quarter, both our longs and shorts rose marginally less than the market. The macro portfolio had another strong quarter, driven by the sharp rise in the price of gold. We also lost money on equity index hedges.
In addition to gold, Green Brick Partners (GRBK) was the other significant winner during the quarter. GRBK reported quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share, which beat analyst estimates of $1.77 per share. The company continues to lead the industry in gross margins and has distinguished itself from its peers, who are increasingly focused on appearing to be “land light.” GRBK believes that being land light is very expensive at the gross margin level. Rather than pay high rates to third-party off-balance sheet land bankers, GRBK owns most of its land and lots while maintaining a very low-leveraged investment-grade balance sheet. As a result, it earns all of the development profits in addition to the homebuilding profits. Despite being “land heavy,” the result is a return on equity that is near the top of the industry. Even more exciting, GRBK has had a very successful period of land acquisition, and as a result the prospects for it to continue delivering industry-leading margins remain promising. This quarter, GRBK shares advanced from $57.24 to $83.52.
On the losing side, ODP Corporation (ODP) reported a second consecutive disappointing quarter. Sales and profits came in well below expectations and the shares reacted by falling from $39.27 to $29.75.
The short book had a material loser in a housing-related short. We believe this company is structurally unprofitable and faces looming debt maturities that could be challenging to refinance at a reasonable interest rate. Nonetheless, it was a strong period for all things housing- related as the sector celebrated the move lower in yields.
While we don’t have any new positions to reveal this quarter, we have identified three new longs that we will likely discuss in the near future. However, as we are still in the accumulation phase, it is premature to describe them now.
We exited a few positions during the quarter, including:
NeuBase Therapeutics (NBSE): We described this nascent company in our Q4 2020 letter. Ultimately, NBSE ran out of money and failed. We do like to have a few small lottery tickets in the portfolio, but this one didn’t hit. Our NBSE investment was less than 1% at cost, which we lost most of over our five-year holding period.
NatWest Group (United Kingdom: NWG): We sold after achieving a 20% IRR over almost two years. The thesis played out and we no longer judged the shares to be materially undervalued.
Ryanair (Ireland: RYAAY): We exited with a modest profit after three and a half years. For some time, the post-COVID environment was favorable, allowing the company to raise prices and improve its earnings. Alas, that turned. Recently, pricing has reversed and earnings have been disappointing. As a result, we wound up surrendering what had been some decent unrealized gains.
At the end of the quarter, we said goodbye to David Tepperman who decided to pursue new adventures. David was with us for over 15 years, and we want to thank him for the long period of contribution.
On September 23, Toby and Ruth Haselberger welcomed the newest addition to the Greenlight family with the birth of Gia Isabella. Big sister Coco was thrilled to meet her baby sister “Bella.” Congratulations to the Haselbergers!
Please save the date for our 29 th Annual Partner Dinner, which will be held on January 21, 2025 in New York.
At quarter-end, the largest disclosed long positions in the Partnerships were Brighthouse Financial (BHF), CONSOL Energy (CEIX), Green Brick Partners (GRBK), HP and Solvay (OTCPK:SVYSF). The Partnerships had an average exposure of 97% long and 64% short.
“You are allowed to be both a masterpiece and a work in progress, simultaneously.” – Sophia Bush
Best Regards,
Greenlight Capital
|
Footnotes
1 Source: Greenlight Capital. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Please refer to information contained in the disclosures at the end of the letter.
The information contained herein reflects the opinions, estimates and projections of DME Capital Management, LP d/b/a Greenlight Capital (collectively with its affiliates and predecessor entity, “Greenlight”) as of the date of publication, which are subject to change without notice at any time subsequent to the date of issue. Greenlight does not represent that any opinion, estimate or projection will be realized. All information provided is for informational purposes only and should not be deemed as investment advice or a recommendation to purchase or sell any specific security. Greenlight has an economic interest in the price movement of the securities discussed in this letter, but Greenlight’s economic interest is subject to change without notice. While the information presented herein is believed to be reliable, no representation or warranty is made concerning the accuracy of any data presented.
GREENLIGHT® and GREENLIGHT CAPITAL, INC. with the star logo are registered trademarks of Greenlight in the United States, European Union and other countries worldwide. All other trade names, trademarks and service marks herein are the property of their respective owners who retain all proprietary rights over their use. These materials are (A) confidential and may not be disclosed, distributed or reproduced without the prior written permission of Greenlight, and (B) intended solely for the use of the person to whom the materials have been delivered by Greenlight.
Unless otherwise noted, performance returns reflect the weighted average total returns, net of fees and expenses, for “New Issue Eligible” investors invested since inception in the dollar interests of Greenlight Capital LP and Greenlight Capital Offshore Ltd. (collectively, the “Partnerships”). Performance returns generally include all positions held at the master and feeder funds, but exclude the gold interests. The performance of the dollar interests and the gold interests have been different. Upon request, Greenlight will provide the specific performance of each type of interest to help investors understand these differences over time. Combined performance of components of the Partnerships is presented for illustrative purposes only and does not reflect the performance or risk profile of any individual fund. Please contact Greenlight for additional information regarding the performance of the portfolios from which this information was derived or extracted. Returns are net of the modified high water mark performance allocation of 10%. This is the performance allocation applicable to an investor whose capital account is below its modified high water mark. Investors whose capital accounts are not below their modified high water marks would experience different performance. Returns are also net of a 1.5% management fee. An investor’s actual returns may differ from the returns presented due to several factors, including the timing of each investor’s capital activity, the applicable management fee rate, which may be 1.5% or 2.0% depending on the date and amount of such investor’s capital contribution, and the applicable performance allocation rate, which may be 10% or 20% depending on whether such investor is below such investor’s modified high water mark.
All figures are unaudited. Greenlight does not undertake to update any information contained herein as a result of audit adjustments or other corrections. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Each investor will receive individual statements from the funds’ administrator showing actual returns. Reference to an index does not imply that the Partnerships will achieve returns, volatility or other results similar to the index. The S&P 500 is a long-only index of primarily large-cap stocks used to represent the performance of the U.S. stock market. Greenlight funds take long and short positions and may invest in non-U.S. and non-equity securities, and therefore differ (often materially) from the composition of the index. The total returns for the index do not reflect the deduction of any fees or expenses which would reduce returns.
All exposure information is calculated on a delta-adjusted basis and excludes “macro” positions, which may include, but are not limited to, government debt, currencies, commodities, credit default swaps, interest rate swaps, volatility indexes, credit indexes and derivatives on any of these instruments. However, equity indexes and derivatives on such instruments are included in long/short exposure. The largest disclosed long positions represent individual issuers to which the Partnerships have the highest exposure. Greenlight, in its discretion and in the interest of investor protection, may exclude from this list any position that has not been disclosed but would otherwise be included, and instead include the Partnerships’ next largest position. All weighting, exposure, attribution and performance contribution information is inclusive of positions held both directly and indirectly through the master fund, reflects estimates of the weighted average of such figures for investments by Greenlight Capital LP and Greenlight Capital Offshore Ltd. (excluding gold interests), and is the result of classifications and assumptions made in the sole judgment of Greenlight. All exposure calculations include the impact of month-end redemptions and subscriptions as of the first day of the following month.
Net performance contributions by attribution category apply an allocation of operating expenses, management fee and performance allocation to the applicable gross contribution. These pro forma net contributions are shown for illustrative purposes only to meet regulatory requirements. Different assumptions than those made by Greenlight can result in different net performance contributions at the category level. A description of the calculation methodology is available upon request.
Changes in quoted prices and market returns of publicly traded investments do not reflect the deduction of fees or expenses from the Partnerships. These fees and expenses are reflected in the net performance of the Partnerships.
The fund terms, performance returns, and portfolio characteristics reflected in this document are not indicative of future returns or portfolio characteristics and do not modify the terms of the funds as detailed in each fund’s Confidential Offering Memorandum. No guarantee or representation is made that Greenlight’s investment program, including, without limitation, its investment objective, diversification strategies or risk monitoring goals, will be successful. Investment results may vary substantially over time. No assurance can be made that profits will be achieved or that substantial or complete losses will not be incurred.
With respect to the investment strategy utilized by Greenlight, there is always a significant degree of market risk, including the risk of a complete loss of capital. Greenlight may employ speculative investment strategies, such as the use of leverage, short selling, derivatives trading and commodity interests trading, which involve the potential for significant risk of loss. Prospective investors should be aware that they will be required to bear the financial risks of this investment for an indefinite period of time. Prospective investors should read the more detailed Risk Factors contained in the Confidential Offering Memorandum.
The specific investments identified and described are not representative of all the positions held, purchased or sold, and in the aggregate, the information may represent a small percentage of activity. It should not be assumed that any position identified has or will be profitable. There can be no guarantee that similar investment opportunities will be available in the future or that Greenlight will be able to exploit similar investment opportunities should they arise. The information presented is intended to provide insight into the noteworthy events, in the sole opinion of Greenlight, affecting the Partnerships. The opinions expressed represent the current, good faith views of Greenlight at the time of publication and are provided for limited purposes, are not definitive investment advice, and should not be relied on as such.
THESE MATERIALS SHALL NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY INTERESTS IN ANY FUND MANAGED BY GREENLIGHT OR ANY OF ITS AFFILIATES. SUCH AN OFFER TO SELL OR SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY INTERESTS MAY ONLY BE MADE PURSUANT TO DEFINITIVE SUBSCRIPTION DOCUMENTS BETWEEN A FUND AND AN INVESTOR.
