PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (PCELF) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

PowerCell Sweden AB (publ) (OTC:PCELF) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Richard Berkling - President and CEO

Torbjorn Gustafsson - SVP, CFO and IR

Conference Call Participants

Sofia Sorling - Carnegie

Henrik Alveskog - Redeye AB

Operator

Welcome to the PowerCell Group Q3 2024 Report Presentation. For the first part of the presentation, participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions].

Now I will hand the conference over to the CEO, Richard Berkling and CFO Torbjorn Gustafsson. Please go ahead.

Richard Berkling

Good morning everybody, and a warm welcome to our Interim report, live from [indiscernible] Gothenburg this morning. I'm joining you today with Torbjorn for the last time, actually reporting on quarter three, which was a very intense quarter, with a lot of activity. We are happy to report that we have strong market activity.

Previously in the year we have communicated that we are operating in rather soft market conditions. We now see a significant improvement, not necessarily all the way into the books of '23, where we report a 3% growth in the quarter, 12% growth for the last twelve months at only twelve, but especially in market activity and income order.

So we now, with the large order that we reported in September, SEK165 million of two subsystems sold leading Italian OEM manufacturers, that establish us in a position where we now have serial production for customers, going up. So we have a roadmap of more than 100 systems to be produced. And that is for the first time in PowerCell history, where we have an ongoing scale production, which is really positive, good trigger for what we see going forward.

We also reported that we received approval in principle from Den Norske Veritas for the [indiscernible], that combined methanol reformer