Nordea Bank Abp (NRDBY) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Nordea Bank Abp (OTCQX:NRDBY) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 4:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Ilkka Ottoila - Head of Investor Relations

Frank Vang-Jensen - President and Group Chief Executive Officer

Ian Smith - Group Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Gulnara Saitkulova - Morgan Stanley

Magnus Andersson - ABGSC

Shrey Srivastava - Citi

Nicolas McBeath - DNB

Patrik Nilsson - Goldman Sachs

Namita Samtani - Barclays

Sofie Peterzens - JPMorgan

Andreas Hakansson - SEB

Ilkka Ottoila

Good morning, and welcome to Nordea's Third Quarter 2024 Results Presentation. I'm Ilkka Ottoila, Head of Investor Relations. Here in Helsinki, I'm joined by our President and CEO, Frank Vang-Jensen; and our Group CFO, Ian Smith.

As usual, we'll start with the presentation by Frank, followed by Q&A session. Please remember to dial into the teleconference in order to ask your questions.

With that, let's get going. Over to you, Frank.

Frank Vang-Jensen

Good morning. Today, we have published our results for the third quarter. This was a not a good performance from Nordea with profitability again at a high level, returns on equity was 16.7%. Business volumes were stable during the quarter and customer activity was good, especially in savings and investments. This supported a year-on-year increase in our income.

Our return on equity has clearly exceeded 15% for the past eight quarters, which demonstrates the bank's sustainable improvement in profitability. Since our repositioning in 2019, we have lifted Nordea to a new level through lasting efficiencies and adjusted business mix and focused profitable growth. And we firmly believe we can sustain our position as one of the best performing universal banks in Europe.

For the full year 2024, we expect return on equity to be above 16%. So a very solid position to be in, and it means we have a strong