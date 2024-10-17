So far, with the S&P 500 continuing to tread near all-time highs, the prevailing view on Wall Street seems to be that we've achieved a soft landing and that a deeper recession will be avoided. And yet, despite
Chewy: At Risk Of Not Hitting Annual Targets (Rating Downgrade)
Summary
- Despite Chewy's near-zero growth and fundamental risks, its shares have surged ~30% YTD, prompting me to downgrade the stock to a sell rating.
- The company's guidance calls for revenue growth to accelerate in the back half of the year, which is unlikely given weak data on consumer spending and pet household formation.
- Chewy faces significant long-term challenges: commoditized products, customers trading down to cheaper alternatives, slowing pet household formation, and fierce competition from Amazon.
- Already trading at >20x adjusted EBITDA, Chewy is expensive despite its poor fundamentals.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.