An update on (NYSE:LAC) is merited given the new ownership structure of Thacker Pass. Let me start off by saying that this is an overall positive for the company. For the past 9 months, low lithium prices have kept a lid on
Lithium Americas: The Unloved Market Is Getting Some Attention
Summary
- The new ownership structure of Thacker Pass, with Lithium Americas holding 62% and General Motors 38%, is a positive development for the company.
- GM's $625 million investment, including $430 million in cash and $195 million in letters of credit, provides crucial capital for Thacker Pass.
- Despite asset dilution, the GM partnership and DOE loan will help LAC complete Thacker Pass by 2028, unlocking significant future growth potential.
- Future stock price estimates range from $3-$4 in 2028 to $17-$30 in 2032, reflecting the positive long-term outlook despite short-term adjustments.
