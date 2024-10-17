Sprout Social's Focus On Larger Prospects Clouded By Slowing Sales Cycles

Oct. 17, 2024 12:40 PM ETSprout Social, Inc. (SPT) StockHUBS
Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
Investing Group Leader
(8min)

Summary

  • Sprout Social, Inc.'s revenue growth is slowing, and the company is not making significant progress toward operating breakeven.
  • The shift to targeting larger accounts has resulted in longer sales cycles and Sprout Social is seeing slower prospect decision-making, negatively impacting topline revenue growth.
  • Despite stable gross profit margins, high stock-based compensation and negative free cash flow remain concerns.
  • A record pipeline and increased backlog suggest potential future growth, but I remain on hold for SPT until we see improving metrics.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at IPO Edge. Learn More »

Social Media Platforms - Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, Pinterest, X, LinkedIn, Reddit, TikTok, Threads

Kenneth Cheung

Investment Outlook

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) provides social media monitoring and management software to organizations worldwide.

I previously wrote about SPT in March 2023 with a Hold outlook due to macroeconomic headwinds and increasing operating losses.

Management

Gain Insight and actionable information on U.S. IPOs with IPO Edge research.

Members of IPO Edge get the latest IPO research, news, and industry analysis.

Get started with a free trial!

This article was written by

Donovan Jones profile picture
Donovan Jones
20.53K Followers

Donovan Jones is a research specialist with 15 years of experience identifying opportunities for IPOs and public software companies.

He also leads the investing group IPO Edge, which offers actionable information on growth stocks through first-look S-1 filings, previews on upcoming IPOs, an IPO calendar for tracking what’s on the horizon, a database of U.S. IPOs, and a guide to IPO investing to walk you through the entire IPO lifecycle - from filing to listing to quiet period and lockup expiration dates.

Learn more

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About SPT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on SPT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
SPT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News