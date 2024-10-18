Stability has never really been a strong suit when it comes to Warner Bros. (NASDAQ:WBD) and its various parent companies over the past few years. Its final Time Warner years were a mess, it’s short-lived marriage with AT&T was surprisingly somehow
Warner Bros. Discovery: Facing Two-Front Battle In Key Area
Summary
- Warner Bros. Discovery faces instability, losing key NBA rights and facing legal challenges, but some recent new developments offer a glimmer of hope.
- CEO David Zaslav's aggressive cost-cutting measures, including canceling completed shows for write-offs, have sparked controversy and investor concern.
- Despite setbacks, WBD's diverse sports portfolio, including NHL, NASCAR, MLB, and AEW wrestling, aims to offset the loss of NBA content.
- New initiatives like the "Unrivaled" basketball league and AEW's expanded partnership with Max streaming service could help stabilize WBD's future.
- WBD also has a likely contentious Comcast carriage fight looming, which could muddy the water, but at least the company has bought itself some time to make a case for success.
