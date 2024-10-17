Calumet: Almost $1.5 Billion DoE Loan Guarantee Realizes The Max Bull Case

Oct. 17, 2024 12:51 PM ETCalumet, Inc. (CLMT) Stock
CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Calumet secures a $1.44 billion loan guarantee from the US Dept of Energy, enabling significant expansion in SAF and renewable diesel production.
  • The loan terms are highly favorable, with a 15-year term at 3/8's over the prevailing treasury rate, and interest deferred until production starts.
  • The expanded capacity could generate $330-405 million in EBITDA within a year, with potential to reach $900 million to $1 billion in a bull case.
  • With major risks mitigated, the stock is poised for significant gains, and potential partnerships or spin-offs could further enhance value.

Diesel fuel nozzle and soybeans. Biodiesel, biofuel, agriculture and renewable clean energy concept.

JJ Gouin

Calumet Doe Loan Guarantee:

After the close yesterday (Wednesday October 16th), Calumet (NASDAQ:CLMT) announced that it had received a $1.44 billion loan guarantee from the US Dept of Energy. You will recall in my

Members of Catalyst Hedge Investing had early access to this article. They have exclusive access to many other articles every month as well as an active chat board with regular updates on ideas and a best ideas portfolio. 

This article was written by

CashFlow Hunter profile picture
CashFlow Hunter
10.56K Followers

Cashfow Hunter has over 25 years of experience in the markets, with nearly 20 of them as a hedge fund portfolio manager. His experience investing in debt and equity markets gives him unique insights into markets. He successfully predicted the implosion of Silicon Valley Bank. He has degrees from Wharton and MIT.

He leads the investing group Catalyst Hedge Investing, in which he shares his best long and short ideas. He looks for investment ideas with asymmetric risk/reward and a clear catalyst. Learn More.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CLMT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About CLMT Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on CLMT

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
CLMT
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News