Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) might be the stock of the moment—growing almost 17% since my last Hold rating—but momentum can't defy gravity. I think the stock is due for a big crash in
Nvidia's Blackwell Can't Defy Gravity: A Major Decline Is Coming
Summary
- Nvidia Corporation is pulling out all the stops with the Blackwell release, which has received unprecedented demand and is sold out for the next 12 months.
- In the long term, stakeholders should recognize that Nvidia's capitalization on the AI arms race in training power represents a one-off opportunity.
- I expect that in the next three to five years, Nvidia will report a revenue contraction. That is, unless it significantly capitalizes on robotics and inference trends with strategic timing.
- Nvidia is not Cisco yet, but amid current market dynamics, it is showing early signs that a crash could be a few years away.
