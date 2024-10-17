Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (HNSBF) Q3 2024 Results Conference Call Transcript

Start Time: 08:00 January 1, 0000 8:55 AM ET
Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTC:HNSBF)
Q3 2024 Results Conference Call
October 17, 2024, 08:00 AM ET
Company Participants
Søren Tulstrup - President and CEO
Evan Ballantyne - CFO
Hitto Kaufmann - Chief R&D Officer
Conference Call Participants
Laetitia Wehry - Van Lanschot Kempen
Alexander Kramer - ABGSC
Douglas Tsao - H.C. Wainwright
Matt Phipps - William Blair
Christopher Uhde - SEB
Johan Unnerus - Redeye
Natalya Davies - Intron Health
Operator
Good morning, and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma Interim Report for January to September 2024 Conference Call. All participants will be in listen-only mode. [Operator Instructions]. After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. [Operator Instructions]. Please note, this event is being recorded.
I would now like to turn the conference over to Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO of Hansa Biopharma. Please go ahead.
Søren Tulstrup
Thank you, operator. Good afternoon, good morning, and welcome to the Hansa Biopharma conference call to review the Q3 results for 2024. I'm Søren Tulstrup, President and CEO of Hansa Biopharma. Joining me today is Evan Ballantyne, Chief Financial Officer; and Hitto Kaufmann, Chief R&D Officer.
Please turn to Slide 2. Please allow me to draw your attention to the fact that we'll be making forward-looking statements during this presentation, and you should therefore apply appropriate caution.
Now please turn to Slide 3 and an overview of today's agenda. Today, we'll discuss the progress we made during the third quarter 2024 and review our near-term priorities. The presentation should take roughly 15 to 20 minutes after which there will be an opportunity to ask questions during a Q&A session.
Please turn to Slide 4 and an overview of our Q3 performance. The third quarter 2024 marks the company's highest ever quarterly in-market
