Banks, Thrifts, And Takeover Candidates

Kirk Spano: Hello, everybody, Kirk Spano, and I am meeting today with Chris DeMuth from Sifting the World over at Seeking Alpha.

Chris DeMuth Jr.: Kirk, thank you for having me on. And within the firmament of value investing, I'm interested in off the run, one-off situations that have kind of some kind of event-driven aspect to them.

KS: Are you finding any particular industry to be more susceptible to really just getting bought out at a premium and disappearing quick? I'm trying to find those opportunities, and they're hard because the amount of reading you have to do is just off the charts and getting familiar with these companies.

CD: If you look at banks and thrifts, I mean, there are thousands and thousands and thousands of small banks in the US. The vast majority of them have no business being separate standalone public companies.

And so, you just look at the regulatory compliance issues, just the public filings, and I think that small banks and thrifts is an interesting area.

Demutualization is generally a big interest of mine. So my mailbox every day is, it can almost never fit in the mailbox. I have a separate like US Postal Service bin because I get so much junk mail from all of the banks that I have accounts in from all over the US.

Look at the institutions that made it halfway across, that there are mutual holding companies that are kind of orphaned that don't really have growth prospects that have not done that well in the public markets and are likely to be re-mutualized.

So that credit unions, you look at the mutuals, they tend to be cash-rich, incredibly price-insensitive buyers. If they want to buy something. And if you look at incentives, always a good topic to look at, and you look at the decision makers, they frequently can prosper with scale and don't really care at all what they buy for.

So you get just these just gaudy premiums spent on mutual holdcos that come to the market and are abandoned and are likely to not do that well publicly and instead of kind of going through the whole process.

And you don't have to pay for that many shares. You have to pay for less than half the shares. So you just can give them monster premiums with credit union wampum.

So I think that those are really good opportunities right now. We've seen huge consistent sales, huge premiums.

And then the demutualized institution, there's a period before which they can't sell. You can't sell for first three years, but then in the fourth and fifth year, 75% of them sell. So that's a kind of consistent area to look at.

Rhinebeck, ticker (RBKB), rates for just over $8 a share. It's worth that as a standalone, and it's worth a huge premium to that to a buyer. So I think that that's one that I've been looking at that, I think, is a really interesting takeover candidate.

But there are hundreds that probably will sell, thousands that probably should.

KS: Yes. I actually found two in Wisconsin. They're in my backyard, so I've been keeping track of the banks around here since I've been in business for 25 years now plus.

And I first stumbled into that realm accidentally. A client of mine owned a mutual, or had an account in a mutual bank and apparently when they went public and everybody who had money there, and I don't know if it's proportional -- is it proportional to what you have in the bank and are you…

CD: No.

KS: …allowed to buy more? How do the mechanics of that work? I saw them make a bunch of money. It became TCF after a while.

CD: Yes. So I've done many, many, many of these for decades. A typical structure is, you have something like $500 accounts, areas that have a lot of professional depositors. So New York, New Jersey, Florida, sometimes you put the you max out, put as much as you can put in under the federal insurance, put a couple hundred thousand dollars in an account, but typically $500 is fine, especially in rural areas where you don't have a lot of pros.

So, like Eastern Bank Corp (EBC), that's one. You get a small account. When they went public, it was a low price. It was a good geography. And they actually had a pretty good kind of credit standard at their institution.

So I really liked Eastern. You could buy 200,000 shares for $10 each, sent them a check for $2 million. It doubled in a pretty short order. We got our shares called away. Wrote calls at $20 and then kind of lost track of it. I've kind of been picking away, paying a little bit more of attention since then because they kind of, they came I believe, almost round trip. I lost track. But that's a pretty typical one.

I think the worst we ever did was up 10% the first day. The best we ever did was up 50% the first day. Smallest tends to be a few hundred thousand dollars. Biggest was like $9 million. But that's kind of the range.

And if you fully max out your size, you can ask to participate, kind of oversubscribe and buy more. It's really hard for regulatory reasons to ever earn more than 9.999% of these banks because you need Fed approval, and they're either slow or deny that approval.

But you can sometimes get up to just under 10% at super low prices and then wait for three years and then hope that there were one that sells in the fourth and fifth year. So it's a lucrative opportunity. It is a bit of a bother to participate and you kind of learn tricks along the way on how to qualify and how to exploit it profitably.

