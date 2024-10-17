U.S. Small Caps Have Delivered Strong Returns, On Average, After U.S. Elections

U.S. small-cap stocks could see significant movement following the 2024 election, as the renegotiation of corporate tax rates remains a key driver for this sector.
Historically, small-cap equities have performed well in the 12 months following U.S. elections, particularly in presidential years, as seen with the WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Fund.
Despite potential uncertainty in the upcoming election, betting against U.S. equities has often been a losing strategy, with profitable small-cap stocks historically benefiting from post-election market trends.
By Christopher Gannatti, CFA
Small-cap stocks have a lot riding on the upcoming election.
When former President Trump was elected in 2016, there was a massive rally in U.S. small-cap stocks. One central catalyst was the U.S. corporate tax rate cut, as
