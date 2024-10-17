The Travelers Companies: Great Numbers, But Can It Keep The Momentum?

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.68K Followers
(10min)

Summary

  • The Travelers Companies reported exceptional Q3 earnings, driven by easy comps from last year, with significant growth in net income and underwriting profitability.
  • Key financial metrics improved, including an 8% increase in net written premiums and a 211% rise in net income per diluted share.
  • The company’s combined ratio improved to 93.2%, indicating efficient profitability, and its return on equity rose to 19.2%, nearing the ideal 20%.
  • Despite strong performance, I remain cautious and seek more data before investing, noting consistent TRV shareholder rewards through dividends and share buybacks.

Insurance policy with pen and folder.

designer491

Introduction

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) came out with a blowout Q3 earnings report that comfortably beat consensus in every aspect. I wanted to go through some numbers and give some comments on performance and what I think about

This article was written by

Gytis Zizys profile picture
Gytis Zizys
2.68K Followers
MSc in Finance. Long-term horizon investor mostly with 5-10 year horizon. I like to keep investing simple. I believe a portfolio should consist of a mix of growth, value, and dividend-paying stocks but usually end up looking for value more than anything. I also sell options from time to time.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About TRV Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on TRV

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
TRV
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News