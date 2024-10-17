Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome Tejo Strategy Investing as a new contributing analyst. You can become one too! Share your best investment idea by submitting your article for review to our editors. Get published, earn money, and unlock exclusive SA Premium access.
The Metals Company: High-Potential Deep-Sea Mining Company, But Regulatory And Financial Uncertainty Remain
Summary
- The Metals Company has large potential in deep-sea mining of polymetallic nodules, which is crucial for the electrification transition, with minimal environmental impact compared to traditional mining.
- TMC's NORI-D field alone has a net present value of more than $8 billion, with total potential revenue from all fields estimated at $500 billion.
- The anticipated ISA approval could enable TMC to start collection by 2026, but regulatory uncertainty remains.
- TMC's operations could significantly reduce geopolitical dependency on critical metals, positioning it as a future leader in sustainable mining for the renewable energy sector.
- Regulatory uncertainty and the low cash position make me rate this stock as a hold.
