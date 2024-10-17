Top Dividend Funds: JEPQ Vs. QQA For Monthly Income Up To 10%

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
5.57K Followers
(13min)

Summary

  • Transitioning to a full-time writer, I seek stable, liquid investments that outperform money market funds, focusing on hybrid index funds with stock and options segments.
  • After a 3-month investigation and calls with JPMorgan and Invesco, I compare Invesco QQQ Income Advantage ETF and JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF.
  • Both ETFs offer market exposure and liquidity, ideal for supplementing income through share sales without significant volatility.
  • This strategy is for reallocating money market positions, not my entire portfolio, which includes long-term stocks and ETFs.

Confident Business Professionals Engaged in a Serious Discussion About Important Matters in a Modern Office Setting

LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Two great monthly payers

As I start to transition into a full-time writer and an individual partially living off of my investments, finding stable ways to beat money market funds and still maintain reliable liquidity has

This article was written by

Brett Ashcroft Green profile picture
Brett Ashcroft Green
5.57K Followers
I'm a full time value investor and writer who enjoys using classical value ratios to pick my portfolio. Long-term focused on low P/B, P/FCF, Owner Earnings discounting, PEG ratios, the Graham Number and an occasional net-net hunter. I also believe tracking earnings growth versus price appreciation is an essential element to any quality evaluation.I advocate self-indexing primarily using the Dow Jones Industrial Average as my index of choice combined with Joel Greenblatt's Magic Formula. This can help with tax efficiency owning an index’s or strategy’s underlying shares versus shares of an ETF.My previous working background is in private credit and CRE mezzanine financing for a family office. I'm also a fluent Mandarin speaker in both business and court settings, previously serving as a court interpreter. I have spent a good chunk of my adult working life in China and Asia.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Short position through short-selling of the stock, or purchase of put options or similar derivatives in JEPQ over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The information provided in this article is for general informational purposes only and should not be considered as financial advice. The author is not a licensed financial advisor, Certified Public Accountant (CPA), or any other financial professional. The content presented in this article is based on the author's personal opinions, research, and experiences, and it may not be suitable for your specific financial situation or needs.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About JEPQ ETF

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Expense Ratio
Div Frequency
Div Rate
Yield
Assets (AUM)
Compare to Peers

More on JEPQ

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
JEPQ
--
QQA
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News