Nvidia (NVDA) has been one of the most interesting stocks of the year. The company isn’t new to disruptive technology, and has been known for its innovations in computer graphics and gaming years before it became a household
Semiconductor ETFs: Not-So-Shocking Growth
Summary
- Semiconductor sales were $53.1 billion in August - a record for August and a 20.6% year-over-year increase.
- While Nvidia has received the benefit of higher investor sentiment relative to its peers, the entire industry has potential growth opportunities.
- The VanEck Semiconductor ETF is the largest ETF of the group, with over $25 billion in assets.
- SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF follows a modified equal-weight index, which gives it the least exposure to Nvidia among its peers and more exposure across large-, mid, and small-cap stocks.
VettaFi, a data, analytics, and thought leadership company, is transforming financial services from an industry to a community—one relationship at a time. In addition to providing interactive online tools and research, VettaFi offers asset managers an array of indexing and digital distribution solutions to innovate and scale their businesses. With $14 billion in assets benchmarked to its indexes – and more than 200 customers globally – asset managers look to VettaFi for benchmarks and best-in-class index solutions at competitive prices.