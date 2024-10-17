Nordea (OTCQX:NRDBY) has reported its financial performance related to Q3 2024, which was resilient compared to expectations, but its earnings outlook isn’t great, and its valuation is not cheap, making its high-dividend yield the main reason to hold its shares.
Nordea: Resilient Q3 Earnings Support Its 8.3% Dividend Yield
Summary
- Nordea's Q3 2024 performance was resilient, with strong revenues and low credit losses, but rising operating costs led to a 5% YoY drop in net profit.
- Despite a challenging earnings outlook due to declining interest rates, Nordea's high-dividend yield remains its most attractive feature for long-term investors.
- The bank's efficiency and profitability are strong, with a cost-to-income ratio of 44.5% and an ROE of 16.7%, but future earnings growth is uncertain.
- Nordea's shares appear overvalued at 1.26x book value, reflecting past performance rather than future growth, making its dividend yield the key investment appeal.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DNSKF either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.