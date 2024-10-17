Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI) is undergoing a major restructuring and is positioning its operations for brownfield growth in its small cell & fiber business. The firm's plan includes a cut of 7,000 greenfield small cell nodes
Crown Castle Can See Growth In The Easing Economic Environment (Upgrade)
Summary
- Crown Castle Inc. is restructuring, cutting 7,000 greenfield small cell nodes to save $800 million, and is focusing on less risky colocation projects for growth.
- Crown Castle will likely experience a contraction in Q4 '24 with a modest turnaround for growth come eFY25. The rate environment may support a more appealing refinancing environment in 2026.
- Management needs to communicate their intentions for the fiber business with a more solidified plan.
