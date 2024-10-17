James Neal/iStock via Getty Images

This article will discuss how a recent farmland sale solidifies the fundamental value of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI)

In early October, FPI announced a large sale of farmland to Farmland Reserve. The sale was well received by the market, trading up about 3% on the week.

SA

However, I don’t think 3% really captures the extent to which this sale demonstrates FPI’s fundamental value is massively above its market price.

Farmland is very local and once this sale is examined at a more granular level it suggests FPI’s NAV is closer to $17-$21 per share.

Let’s break down the sale at the state level.

Sale price per acre relative to states in which land was sold

One can whip out their calculator and easily find that 41,554 acres sold for $289 million is $6,954 per acre. It can then be compared to USDA published cropland values of $5,570 per acre which suggests a 24% premium.

USDA

One may then see in FPI’s press release that they had a 21% gain on sale.

“FPI’s total gain on sale will be approximately $50 million, or approximately 21% over the aggregate net book value of the farms comprising the Portfolio.”

The 21% gain on sale roughly coincides with the back of the napkin 24% premium over USDA national figures.

So it would seem that FPI got a reasonably good deal on the sale and that would explain the market trading FPI up a few percentage points on the announcement.

However, if we look at a state level rather than a national level, FPI actually sold the land at a 61% premium over USDA published land values rather than a 24% premium.

Per the press release, the land sold was in the following states

“The Portfolio includes farms across several regions and states, including Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Mississippi, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and the Carolinas.”

So let’s turn to the state-specific map of land values also from the USDA. It was published in August, so it is reasonably fresh data.

USDA

The average cropland values of the states in which land was sold are as follows.

Arkansas – $4,110 per acre

Florida – $8,300 per acre

Louisiana – $3,720 per acre

Mississippi – $3,490 per acre

Nebraska – $4,080 per acre

Oklahoma – $2,400 per acre

South Carolina – $4,500 per acre

North Carolina – $5,190 per acre

A simple average among these states suggests land value is $4,473 per acre.

The sales, however, were not evenly distributed among these states.

FPI has 52,378 acres listed as being in these states with the following weights.

2MC

Given that 41,554 acres were sold, FPI sold the majority of their land in these states. Since exact acreage of the sale on a state basis was not announced, we will assume it is proportional to FPI’s overall land in these states.

It so happens that the bulk of the sales were in lower land value states like Louisiana (36%) and less was in high land value states like Florida (5%).

The weighted average state level USDA value of the land sold was $4,327

2MC

Thus, the $6,954 sale price per acre represents a 61% premium over USDA land values.

Why such a large premium?

REITs in general tend to own properties in the top quartile of quality. Historically it has been related to it being easier to attract institutional investors when investing in high quality assets. FPI did it in a more manual fashion. Paul Pittman (former CEO and current actively involved chairman of FPI) believes high quality farmland will appreciate in value consistently over time.

The company has always made it a focus to buy good soil, good topography, and associate with good tenant farmers that take care of the land.

FPI has consistently bought top quartile farms in their submarkets and has improved the land value since with investments in irrigation, solar farms, wind farms and other infrastructure. It makes sense that their land would sell for a large premium to USDA average values.

For a few years now, FPI has been selling land at substantial premiums to USDA values and premiums to FPI’s purchase price with gains on sale roughly in the 20% range.

The market just didn’t believe it. Since the sales were one-off and individually small, bears accused FPI of cherry picking their best properties to sell suggesting the remaining assets were junk.

Well, a sale of this magnitude essentially shatters the bear thesis. Not only was a massive percentage of FPI’s land sold at a huge premium to USDA values and to what FPI paid for it, but this was also FPI’s lowest value land.

FPI’s remaining land is worth $10,000 to $12,000 per acre

Having sold most of their delta, high plains and southeast growing region assets, the bulk of FPI’s remaining 93,446 acres are in Illinois, a couple other corn belt states, and California.

Turning once again to the USDA land value map by state we can see that these are the high value states marked in red on the heatmap.

USDA

Illinois land sells for $8,700 per acre, and California farmland for $13,400 per acre.

FPI’s acquisition strategy was similar in these states as in the sold portfolio in that they targeted high quality farms with good soil, good access to water, and good farmers. Thus, I suspect the value of FPI’s land is once again substantially higher than USDA land values.

Yet even if we just use numbers between the USDA Illinois and USDA California numbers, it suggests FPI’s NAV per share is around $17-$21.

2MC

The Buy Thesis

FPI is trading at $10.77 as of close on 10/4/24. Net asset value is roughly 70% higher than the market price, and farmland is one of the most easily sellable real estate asset classes.

We see potential returns coming from any of the following:

Total portfolio sale

Continued piece-by-piece asset sales combined with stock buybacks

FPI continuing its operations collecting moderate profits while land continues to appreciate

All three are viable options and given FPI’s history of shareholder-aligned behavior, I believe they will choose the path as proper stewards of shareholder capital.

Forward outlook and use of proceeds

Per the press release, the bulk of sale proceeds are earmarked for debt paydown. Usually when a REIT sells assets to pay down debt it is dilutive to earnings because cap rates on most real estate assets are higher than cost of debt.

Farmland is a different asset class where most of the returns come from appreciation and only a modest amount comes from current NOI. Cap rates on farm sales are often somewhere around 4%. Given the cost of FPI’s debt shown below, I suspect the debt paydown will actually be accretive to AFFO/share.

FPI SEC Filing

The downside is that with a substantially lower leverage ratio, asset appreciation will be less amplified for common shareholders.

I see three overall changes to FPI based on the large sale:

Demonstrated and solidified NAV Slightly higher AFFO/share (maybe a few pennies) Slightly lower forward NAV accretion (less leverage amplification)

Overall fundamental value remains about the same, but there is increased clarity that FPI is trading at a highly discounted price.