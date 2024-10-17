Two of the largest and most important companies in the semiconductor industry reported earnings this week. ASML Holding N.V. (ASML), a lithography equipment maker, sent chip stocks tumbling for two days upon the early release of Q3 earnings that
ASML And TSMC Earnings: A Tale Of 2 Cities, Buy Both
Summary
- ASML's Q3 net bookings miss was due to order timing, not any fundamental issues, leading to a compelling entry point.
- TSMC reported strong Q3 results driven by AI and smartphone demand, showcasing its pricing power and operational efficiency.
- ASML's current challenges stem from weak consumer electronics markets and export restrictions, but long-term AI demand will benefit the company.
- Both ASML and TSMC are rated 'Buy' due to their monopolistic dominance and reasonable forward P/Es around 30x.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ASML either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.