Equifax Inc. (EFX) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 8:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Trevor Burns - Senior Vice President, Head of Corporate Investor Relations

Mark Begor - Chief Executive Officer

John Gamble - Chief Financial Officer

Conference Call Participants

Manav Patnaik - Barclays

Kelsey Zhu - Autonomous Research

Andrew Nicholas - William Blair

Surinder Thind - Jefferies

Kyle Peterson - Needham & Company

Scott Wurtzel - Wolfe Research

Kevin McVeigh - UBS

Jason Haas - Wells Fargo

Jeff Meuler - Baird

Owen Lau - Oppenheimer

Craig Huber - Huber Research Partners

Toni Kaplan - Morgan Stanley

Ashish Sabadra - RBC Capital Markets

George Tong - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Stein - FT Partners

Operator

Greetings, and welcome to the Equifax Inc. Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Conference Call. At this time all participants are in a listen-only mode. A question-and-answer session will follow the formal presentation. As a reminder, this conference is being recorded.

It is now my pleasure to introduce your host, Trevor Burns, SVP, Head of Corporate Investor Relations. Thank you. You may begin.

Trevor Burns

Thanks, and good morning. Welcome to today's conference call. I'm Trevor Burns. With me today are Mark Begor, Chief Executive Officer and John Gamble, Chief Financial Officer.

Today's call is being recorded. An archive of the recording will be available later today in the IR Calendar section of the News and Events tab at our Investor Relations website.

During the call, we will be making reference to certain materials that can also be found in the presentation section of the News and Events tab at our IR website. These materials are labeled 3Q 2024 earnings conference call. Also, we will making uncertainty forward-looking statements including fourth quarter and full year 2024 guidance as well as certain 2025 guidance to help you understand Equifax and its