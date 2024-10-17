There was a modest uptick in the relative number of dividend-increase announcements in the third quarter compared to a year ago. While it’s still early in Q4, a solid dividend-hike trend appears ongoing. It comes as profits among global companies look
VIG: Turning More Expensive, But Still Attractive
Summary
- I maintain a buy rating on VIG due to its diversified, high-quality portfolio and strong momentum, despite valuation concerns.
- VIG's solid dividend-hike trend and firms' robust balance sheets position the fund well against macro risks like inflation and GDP slowdown.
- The ETF's valuation is concerning, but its low expense ratio and strong historical returns make it ideal for long-term investors.
- Technical trends are bullish with strong seasonality, a rising 200-day moving average, and robust RSI momentum indicators supporting continued upside.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.