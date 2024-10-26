2 REITs That Remain Undervalued

Last month, the Fed surprised many by cutting interest rates not by the expected 25 basis points, but by a significant 50 basis points. They also signalled their intention to continue lowering rates further in the coming months.

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us at High Yield Landlord for a 2-week free trial.



We are the largest and best-rated real estate investor community on Seeking Alpha with 2,000+ members on board and a 4.9 /5 rating from 500+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain.