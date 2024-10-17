SL Green Realty Corp. (SLG) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 2:00 PM ET
Company Participants
Marc Holliday - Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Matthew DiLiberto - Chief Financial Officer
Steve Durels - EVP, Director of Leasing and Real Property
Harrison Sitomer - Chief Investment Officer
Conference Call Participants
John Kim - BMO Capital Markets
Steve Sakwa - Evercore ISI
Ronald Kamdem - Morgan Stanley
Michael Griffin - Citi
Alexander Goldfarb - Piper Sandler
Nick Yulico - Scotia Bank
Michael Lewis - Tourist Securities
Anthony Paolone - JPMorgan
Omotayo Okusanya - Deutsche Bank
Jeff Spector - Bank of America
Peter Abramowitz - Jefferies
Caitlin Burrows - Goldman Sachs
Operator
Thank you, everybody, for joining us. Welcome to the SL Green Realty Corp's Third Quarter 2024 Earnings Results Conference Call. This conference call is being recorded. At this time, the company would like to remind listeners that during the call, management may make forward-looking statements. You should not rely on forward-looking statements as predictions of future events, as actual results and events may differ from any forward-looking statements that management may make today.
All forward-looking statements made by management on this call are based on their assumptions and beliefs as of today. Additional information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause such differences to appear or set forth in the risk factors and MD&A sections of the Company's latest form 10-K and other subsequent reports filed by the company with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Also, during today's conference call, the Company may discuss non-GAAP financial measures as defined by Regulation G under the Securities Act. The GAAP financial measures most directly comparable to each non-GAAP financial measure discussed and a reconciliation of the differences between each non-GAAP financial measure and the comparable GAAP financial measure can be found
- Read more current SLG analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts