Commercial Metals Company (CMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Commercial Metals Company (NYSE:CMC) Q4 2024 Earnings Call Transcript October 17, 2024 10:00 AM ET

Company Participants

Peter Matt - President and CEO

Paul Lawrence - SVP and CFO

Conference Call Participants

Sathish Kasinathan - Bank of America

Katja Jancic - BMO Capital Markets

Timna Tanners - Wolfe Research

Tristan Gresser - BNP Paribas Exane

Phil Gibbs - KeyBanc Capital Markets

Operator

Hello, and welcome, everyone, to the Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2024 Earnings Call for CMC. Joining me on today's call are Peter Matt, CMC's President and Chief Executive Officer; and Paul Lawrence, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Today's materials, including the press release and supplemental slides that accompany this call, can be found on CMC's Investor Relations website. Today's call is being recorded. [Operator Instructions] After the company's remarks, we will have a question-and-answer session, and we'll have a few instructions at that time.

I would like to remind all participants that during the course of this conference call, the company will make statements that provide information other than historical information and will include expectations regarding economic conditions, effects of legislation, US steel import levels, construction activity, demand for finished steel products, the expected capabilities, benefits, and timeline for construction of new facilities, the company's operations, the company's strategic growth plan, the company's future results of operations, financial measures, and capital spending. These and other similar statements are considered forward-looking and may involve certain assumptions and speculation and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from these expectations. These statements reflect the company's beliefs based on current conditions but are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including those that are described in the risk factors and forward-looking statements sections of the company's latest filings with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, including the company's latest Annual Report on Form 10-K. Although these statements are based on