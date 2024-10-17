Netflix Q3: Launch Of In-House Advertising Platform By FY 2025 Bodes Well
- I reiterate a ‘Strong Buy’ rating for Netflix with a fair value of $830 per share, driven by robust subscriber growth and an emerging advertising business.
- Netflix's in-house advertising platform, set to launch by FY25, will enhance monetization and user experience, despite near-term operating expense increases.
- Q3 results showed 15% revenue growth and 35% quarter-over-quarter growth in ads memberships, highlighting the potential of Netflix's advertising business.
- Key risk: Disney's bundling strategy with Disney+, ESPN, and Hulu could challenge Netflix's market position; investors should monitor Disney's performance closely.
