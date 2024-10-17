Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 10:30 AM ET

Company Participants

Luke Wyse - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

Aaron Graft - Founder, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kim Fisk - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Factoring Division

Melissa Forman - Executive Vice President and President, TriumphPay

Todd Ritterbusch - President, TBK Bank

Conference Call Participants

Joe Yanchunis - Raymond James

Matthew Olney - Stephens

Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson

Timothy Switzer - KBW

Hal Goetsch - B. Riley

Luke Wyse

Good morning. It's 9:30 in Dallas. So let's get started. We'd like to open by thanking you for your interest in Triumph and for joining us this morning to discuss our Third Quarter Results. We appreciate it. With that, let's get to business.

Aaron's letter last evening discussed the quarter's results and provided more color on the products we have introduced and are introducing to the market, which we believe will create long-term shareholder value. We are excited about those opportunities, particularly where we can help America's truckers get immediate access to working capital and allow partners to leverage our transportation technology investments. That quarterly shareholder letter published last evening and our quarterly results will form the basis of our call today.

However, before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conversation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements. For details, please refer to the safe harbor statement in our shareholder letter published last evening. All comments made during today's call are subject to that safe harbor statement.

With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Aaron for