Triumph Financial, Inc. (TFIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Call Transcript

Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN) Q3 2024 Earnings Conference Call October 17, 2024 10:30 AM ET
Company Participants
Luke Wyse - Senior Vice President, Head of Investor Relations
Aaron Graft - Founder, Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
Kim Fisk - Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer, Factoring Division
Melissa Forman - Executive Vice President and President, TriumphPay
Todd Ritterbusch - President, TBK Bank
Conference Call Participants
Joe Yanchunis - Raymond James
Matthew Olney - Stephens
Gary Tenner - D.A. Davidson
Timothy Switzer - KBW
Hal Goetsch - B. Riley
Luke Wyse
Good morning. It's 9:30 in Dallas. So let's get started. We'd like to open by thanking you for your interest in Triumph and for joining us this morning to discuss our Third Quarter Results. We appreciate it. With that, let's get to business.
Aaron's letter last evening discussed the quarter's results and provided more color on the products we have introduced and are introducing to the market, which we believe will create long-term shareholder value. We are excited about those opportunities, particularly where we can help America's truckers get immediate access to working capital and allow partners to leverage our transportation technology investments. That quarterly shareholder letter published last evening and our quarterly results will form the basis of our call today.
However, before we get started, I would like to remind you that this conversation may include forward-looking statements. Those statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual and anticipated results to differ. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly revise any forward-looking statements. For details, please refer to the safe harbor statement in our shareholder letter published last evening. All comments made during today's call are subject to that safe harbor statement.
With that, I'd like to turn the call over to Aaron for
- Read more current TFIN analysis and news
- View all earnings call transcripts