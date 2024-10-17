Grindr: The Untapped Value Of The Overlooked Rainbow Economy

Oct. 17, 2024 10:39 PM ETGrindr Inc. (GRND) Stock
Astrada Advisors profile picture
Astrada Advisors
669 Followers
(12min)

Summary

  • Grindr is the largest LGBTQ app globally, with significant user engagement and ARPU potential, making it an attractive investment with a $16/share target.
  • GRND's predictable subscription-based revenue model and industry consolidation drive ARPU growth, positioning it favorably compared to traditional dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.
  • Increasing broker coverage and investor interest in the LGBTQ vertical will likely boost fund flow and investment in GRND, enhancing its market position.
  • Non-membership services in e-commerce, healthcare, and lifestyle present long-term growth opportunities, potentially transforming GRND into a super-app for the LGBTQ community.

Portrait of a gay couple having fun on social media

RgStudio/E+ via Getty Images

We are bullish on Grindr (NYSE:GRND) and have a target valuation of $16/share, which implies a return of more than20% from the current level.

Our key rationales are the following:

First, GRND is the largest

This article was written by

Astrada Advisors profile picture
Astrada Advisors
669 Followers
Astrada Advisors delivers actionable recommendations that enhance portfolio performance and uncover alpha opportunities, supported by a strong track record in investment research at leading global investment banks. With expertise spanning technology, media, internet, and consumer sectors in North America and Asia, Astrada Advisors excels in identifying high-potential investments and navigating complex industries.Leveraging extensive local and global experience, Astrada Advisors offers a unique perspective on market developments, regulatory changes, and emerging risks. The research integrates rigorous fundamental analysis with data-driven insights, providing a nuanced understanding of key trends, growth drivers, and competitive landscapes.The focus is empowering investors with timely research and a comprehensive view of industry dynamics. Whether navigating volatile markets or exploring new trends, Astrada Advisors remains committed to delivering superior insights to drive informed investment decisions.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

About GRND Stock

SymbolLast Price% Chg
Market Cap
PE
Yield
Rev Growth (YoY)
Short Interest
Prev. Close
Compare to Peers

More on GRND

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
GRND
--
Compare

Trending Analysis

Trending News