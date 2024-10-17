Grindr: The Untapped Value Of The Overlooked Rainbow Economy
Summary
- Grindr is the largest LGBTQ app globally, with significant user engagement and ARPU potential, making it an attractive investment with a $16/share target.
- GRND's predictable subscription-based revenue model and industry consolidation drive ARPU growth, positioning it favorably compared to traditional dating apps like Tinder and Bumble.
- Increasing broker coverage and investor interest in the LGBTQ vertical will likely boost fund flow and investment in GRND, enhancing its market position.
- Non-membership services in e-commerce, healthcare, and lifestyle present long-term growth opportunities, potentially transforming GRND into a super-app for the LGBTQ community.
