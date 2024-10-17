Nestlé (OTCPK:NSRGY, OTCPK:NSRGF) presented its 2024 nine-month results on October 17. As a reminder, Nestlé is the world's largest food and beverage player in the developed and emerging markets. Major brands include Nespresso, Purina, Nescafé, KitKat, and Maggi. Our buy rating
Nestlé: 2024 Guidance Cut, But Still A Buy
Summary
- Nestlé's Q3 organic sales growth was +1.9%, below expectations, with lower RIG and pricing due to softening demand and reduced customer inventory.
- The CEO is restoring investor confidence by enhancing NSRGY's productivity and digitalization.
- Despite lower guidance, we maintain a buy rating, thanks to ongoing organizational changes and an attractive valuation.
