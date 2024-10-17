September U.S. Retail Sales Beat Expectations As Default Risk Ticks Lower

Oct. 17, 2024 11:05 PM ETIBUY, ONLN, EBIZ, RTH, IYC, XRT, XLY, VCR, RXI, RSPD, PEZ, FXD, PSCD, FDIS, IEDI, IYK, XLP, VDC, KXI, RSPS, PSL, FXG, PSCC, FSTA, ISHP
Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
(4min)

Summary

  • Shoppers spent more than expected at retailers, bars and restaurants in September, in a possible sign that cooling inflation is encouraging price-wary consumers to spend.
  • Retail and food services sales grew 0.4% in September from the previous month, according to advance estimates reported Oct. 17 by the US Census Bureau.
  • Meanwhile, default risk for retailers ticked down in the roughly a month ending Oct. 17. Retailers stayed out of bankruptcy court during the same period.

An Unrecognizable Beautiful Woman Holding Her Shopping Bags

FreshSplash

Shoppers spent more than expected at retailers, bars and restaurants in September, in a possible sign that cooling inflation is encouraging price-wary consumers to spend.

Retail and food services sales grew 0.4% in September from the previous month, according to

This article was written by

Markit profile picture
Markit
3.14K Followers
IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
IBUY--
Amplify Online Retail ETF
ONLN--
ProShares Online Retail ETF
EBIZ--
Global X E-commerce ETF
RTH--
VanEck Retail ETF
IYC--
iShares US Consumer Discretionary ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News