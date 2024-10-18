The Labor Market Puzzle: Why The Fed May Be Flying Blind

Principal Financial Group profile picture
Principal Financial Group
1.09K Followers
Summary

  • The Federal Reserve's focus on labor market data, amid noisy revisions, complicates policy decisions, increasing market volatility and uncertainty about future rate paths.
  • Despite the Sahm Rule's recession signal, the labor market shows moderation through reduced labor demand, not widespread layoffs, suggesting a less severe economic slowdown.
  • Expect two more 25bps Fed cuts this year, with further easing next year, creating a constructive backdrop for risk assets despite elevated volatility.

Businesspeople carrying boxes around on painted lanes on asphalt

Klaus Vedfelt

By Christian Floro, CFA, CMT, Market Strategist

The Federal Reserve has made it clear that as their confidence in the path of disinflation has grown, they have increasingly focused their attention on labor market data.

The recent triggering



