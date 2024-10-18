ECB Lowers Rates Amid Growth Concerns

Summary

  • The growth outlook has turned weak enough for the European Central Bank (ECB) to deviate from the quarterly cutting trajectory and make its first move outside a staff projection meeting.
  • Given still too high domestic inflation, largely reflecting price pressures in the services sector, monetary policy will remain tight for now.
  • Data have been on the weaker side regarding growth, the labour market and price developments.

The growth outlook has turned weak enough for the European Central Bank (ECB) to deviate from the quarterly cutting trajectory and make its first move outside a staff projection meeting.

As the ECB had been guiding towards December

