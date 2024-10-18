Redefining Sexy: Victoria's Secret's Bold Return To The Catwalk (Rating Upgrade)
Summary
- Victoria's Secret's Fashion Show return in 2024, featuring Black Pink's Lisa, aims to reshape its brand image and attract a prestigious consumer base.
- Despite past challenges, VSCO's market share in sportswear and digital channels has grown, with Adore Me and luxury brands driving new growth.
- Improved inventory management, cost reduction, and a successful loyalty program have boosted VSCO's operating profit margin and gross margin.
- With low market expectations and a potential valuation of 4.5 billion, VSCO offers significant investment potential despite CEO change uncertainties.
