U.K. Political Stability And Market Confidence Spur Interest In FTSE 250 Index Derivatives

Oct. 18, 2024 3:55 AM ETEWU, EWUS, FKU, FLGB
FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
923 Followers
(11min)

Summary

  • The new Labour government’s pro-growth policies, such as public-private partnerships and planning reforms, are driving confidence in UK equities.
  • In Q3 2024, traded volumes of FTSE 250 futures surged by 105%, reflecting growing market interest in mid-cap stocks with a domestic focus.
  • The Bank of England's easing monetary policy, with another expected cut in November, has further boosted market sentiment, increasing investor activity in the FTSE 250.

USA. Arizona. Flags of the UK and USA floating in the sky.

Christophe LEHENAFF

By Norbert Van Veldhuizen

UK equities - especially mid-cap stocks - appear poised to benefit from structural tailwinds. Here, we explore how pro-growth political policies and an easing interest rate cycle are elevating investor confidence and driving a liquidity uptick in FTSE 250 Index

This article was written by

FTSE Russell profile picture
FTSE Russell
923 Followers
A leading global provider of benchmarks, analytics, and data solutions with multi-asset capabilities FTSE Russell's solutions offer a true representation of global markets across asset classes, styles, and strategies. Our global perspective is underpinned by specialist knowledge gained from developing local solutions and understanding client needs around the world. FTSE Russell is a wholly owned subsidiary of London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), and is a unit of the Information Services Division.FTSE Russell’s expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers. ETF providers, and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create investment funds, ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives. FTSE Russell indexes also provide clients with tools for asset allocation, investment strategy analysis and risk management.The Yield Book analytical insights With the recent addition of The Yield Book business, FTSE Russell extends its expertise in analytics to a highly respected analytics platform that serves approximately 350 institutions globally including investment management firms, banks, central banks, insurance companies, pension funds, broker-dealers, hedge funds and investment management firms. The Yield Book offers analytical insights into a broad array of fixed income instruments with specific focus on mortgage, government, corporate and derivative securities.

Recommended For You

Related Stocks

SymbolLast Price% Chg
EWU--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF
EWUS--
iShares MSCI United Kingdom Small-Cap ETF
FKU--
First Trust United Kingdom AlphaDEX® Fund ETF
FLGB--
Franklin FTSE United Kingdom ETF
Compare

Related Analysis

Trending Analysis

Trending News