ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) is a market leader that's trading at a good price right now -- 37% off its high. Actually, it's more than a market leader. It's a company that has a monopoly in the quickly growing extreme ultraviolet [EUV] lithography market. It has fallen
ASML Holding: Why It's Headed Back To $1,000
Summary
- ASML, a market leader with a monopoly in the EUV lithography market, is trading 37% off its high, presenting a Strong Buy opportunity.
- Despite short-term concerns like chip market slowdowns and regulatory risks, ASML Holding's long-term outlook remains robust, with potential for 43.3% upside within nine quarters based on its valuation.
- The Company's limited competition grants it pricing power and high profitability, with impressive EBITDA and net income margins. It's also less cyclical than some popular chip stocks.
- Taiwan Semiconductor expects higher CapEx in 2025 relative to 2024, which will benefit ASML.
I prefer to look for GARP (growth at a reasonable price) stocks but also look for opportunities everywhere else. I don't have a specified time horizon. I invest in a stock for as long as my thesis holds true, and I get out when the facts change.
In addition, I've developed market-beating algorithms with Python that have helped me find attractive investment opportunities within my own portfolio, and I have been investing since 2016.
On top of that, I've worked at TipRanks as an analysis/news writer and even as an editor for a few years, which not only kept me on top of the market but also helped me understand what people are interested in reading. Further, as an editor, I learned to pay attention to detail and found that there's plenty of misinformation and "fluff" out there that needs to be corrected. Thus, my goal is to provide accurate and useful information to the best of my abilities.
I was previously associated with Investor's Compass.
