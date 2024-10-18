I've always enjoyed working out and until recently, I didn't pay too much attention to the clothes I wore, to me, it was all about getting the exercise done. However, a few months ago, I got a pair of sweatpants from a company I had not
Lululemon Athletica: A Premium Brand Trading At A Discount
Summary
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. has seen a significant price drop, making it an attractive investment opportunity after a 47% decline from its previous high.
- The company offers best-in-class margins in comparison to its competitors, given its marketing strategy and direct-to-consumer sales.
- At current levels, the company needs to deliver single-digit growth to justify its share price.
- The company has a strong brand despite operating in a highly competitive industry.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.