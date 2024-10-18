Wall Street Breakfast: Crisis Response

Crisis response

The world's second-largest economy appears to be slowing. China's economy grew at its weakest pace since the first quarter of 2023 amid a spiraling property sector, weak consumer demand, persistent deflationary risks and slowing export growth. This means that the government's full-year growth target of "around 5%" will not come easily unless more stimulus is poured into the ongoing crisis.



Numbers say what? The Chinese economy expanded by 4.6% between July and September, compared to the previous quarter's 4.7%; however, it was slightly better than estimates of 4.5%. On a quarterly basis, the economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.9%, below the 1.0% forecast. Additionally, data releases previously showed that exports slowed more than expected in September, growing 2.4% compared to 8.7% in August. China's September inflation rate has also come in weaker than expected, with producer prices falling to the lowest level in six months.



Mo' money: In a separate announcement, China's central bank on Friday officially kicked off the previously announced 800 billion yuan ($112B) stock market liquidity measures that allowed funds and brokers to tap central bank facilities to buy equities in a bid to shore up the country's capital markets. Additionally, keeping in mind the need to boost consumer spending, the People's Bank of China commented on Friday that interest rate cuts of 25 to 50 basis points before the end of 2024 could be in the pipeline depending on the economy's situation.



Market reaction: Initially, investors had cheered China's major stimulus package, first announced in late September. However, the absence of key details in subsequent press briefings left the markets dismayed. Today's announcement has helped restore investor confidence. China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index (SHSZ300) jumped 3.6% higher, while the broader Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) showed strength as well.