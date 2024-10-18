Wall Street Breakfast: Crisis Response

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast will be available by 8:00 a.m. on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Spotify.
Crisis response
The world's second-largest economy appears to be slowing. China's economy grew at its weakest pace since the first quarter of 2023 amid a spiraling property sector, weak consumer demand, persistent deflationary risks and slowing export growth. This means that the government's full-year growth target of "around 5%" will not come easily unless more stimulus is poured into the ongoing crisis.
Numbers say what? The Chinese economy expanded by 4.6% between July and September, compared to the previous quarter's 4.7%; however, it was slightly better than estimates of 4.5%. On a quarterly basis, the economy grew by a seasonally adjusted 0.9%, below the 1.0% forecast. Additionally, data releases previously showed that exports slowed more than expected in September, growing 2.4% compared to 8.7% in August. China's September inflation rate has also come in weaker than expected, with producer prices falling to the lowest level in six months.
Mo' money: In a separate announcement, China's central bank on Friday officially kicked off the previously announced 800 billion yuan ($112B) stock market liquidity measures that allowed funds and brokers to tap central bank facilities to buy equities in a bid to shore up the country's capital markets. Additionally, keeping in mind the need to boost consumer spending, the People's Bank of China commented on Friday that interest rate cuts of 25 to 50 basis points before the end of 2024 could be in the pipeline depending on the economy's situation.
Market reaction: Initially, investors had cheered China's major stimulus package, first announced in late September. However, the absence of key details in subsequent press briefings left the markets dismayed. Today's announcement has helped restore investor confidence. China's blue-chip CSI 300 Index (SHSZ300) jumped 3.6% higher, while the broader Shanghai Composite (SHCOMP) and Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index (HSI) showed strength as well.
What else is happening...
World’s largest ETF hits historic milestone as it crosses $600B in AUM.
Netflix (NFLX) global streaming memberships maintain double-digit growth.
Raymond James' top picks in restaurant sector before Q3 results.
Janet Yellen warns Trump's proposed tariffs would reignite inflation.
Gold rises to another record; analysts see no price ceiling in sight.
Nvidia's (NVDA) hold over market share leads BofA to raise EPS estimate.
European Central Bank delivers another 25 bps interest rate cut.
Crude oil snaps four-session losing streak on lower U.S. inventories.
OpenAI releases test versions of ChatGPT app for Windows.
History says the stock market's bull run could keep going for years.
Today's Markets
In Asia, Japan +0.2%. Hong Kong +3.6%. China +2.9%. India +0.3%.
In Europe, at midday, London -0.2%. Paris +0.5%. Frankfurt +0.1%.
Futures at 6:30, Dow flat. S&P +0.1%. Nasdaq +0.3%. Crude -0.5% to $69.73. Gold +0.8% to $2,727.90. Bitcoin +1.4% to $67,879.
Ten-year Treasury Yield flat at 4.10%.
Today's Economic Calendar
08:30 AM Housing Starts and Permits
09:30 AM Fed's Bostic Speech
10:00 AM Fed’s Kashkari Speech
12:10 PM Fed's Waller Speech
12:30 PM Fed's Bostic Speech
01:00 PM Baker Hughes Rig Count
