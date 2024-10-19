ASML: Buy The Market's Over-Reaction - AI Market Trends Remain Robust

Oct. 19, 2024 10:00 AM ETASML Holding N.V. (ASML) Stock
Summary

  • ASML has lost over a quarter of its value after the mixed FQ3'24 earnings call and the lowered FY2025 guidance, thanks to the tightened export controls.
  • This is significantly worsened by the slower recovery observed in the EV, mobile, PC, and memory end-markets, and the foundries' delayed litho demand timing.
  • Even so, the AI market trends remain robust with overall semiconductor recovery being a matter of when (not if), triggering ASML's potential for upward re-rating in the intermediate term.
  • For now, it is undeniable that ASML is extremely cheap at FWD PEG non-GAAP ratio of 1.04x, even when compared to the two other AI godfathers, NVDA at 1.27x and TSM at 1.07x.
  • With the bulls yet to defend to ASML's pullback, readers may want to observe the stock movement and only adding once a floor has materialized.

Businessman

D-Keine

ASML Is Inherently Undervalued - Offering Opportunistic Investors With The Dual Pronged Returns

We previously covered ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML) (OTCPK:ASMLF) in August 2024, discussing why we had rated it as a Strong Buy

