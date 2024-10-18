Among the better REIT ETFs I've been researching this week is the Dimensional US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAR), a $1.3 billion fund that has nearly 50% comprised of the top REITs in North America across diverse categories. It is also
DFAR: A Reasonable Deal To Gain Indirect Exposure To US REITs
Summary
- The Dimensional US Real Estate ETF is a diversified, low-cost REIT ETF with an expense ratio of 0.19% and $1.3 billion in AUM.
- DFAR's top holdings include Prologis, American Tower, Crown Castle, Equinix, and Digital Realty, offering exposure to high-growth REIT subsectors like telecom towers and data centers.
- Investing in REIT ETFs like DFAR mitigates risks associated with single REITs by providing diversification across multiple REIT subsectors, enhancing portfolio stability.
- Despite its modest price return since inception, DFAR's steady AUM growth, low expense ratio, and reasonable yield make it a compelling long-term Buy.
