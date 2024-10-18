Q4 2024 Fixed Income Perspectives

Summary

  • Entering 4Q, central bank policies are diverging more clearly. The Fed initiated its rate-cut cycle in September, while the European Central Bank and the Bank of England are taking a more cautious, gradual approach.
  • The U.S. labor market remains solid, but signs of cooling are emerging, particularly in payroll and unemployment trends.
  • This could signal a broader economic slowdown, reinforcing the need for more accommodative monetary policy.
  • Despite potential volatility linked to the upcoming elections, fixed income markets are positioned for outperformance, with opportunities across municipal bonds, high yield, and other sectors as investors seek to capitalize on falling interest rates and favorable technicals.

Introduction

As the Federal Reserve (Fed) embarks on its long-awaited rate-cutting cycle, the U.S. economy continues to display resilience despite mixed signals from global markets. Central banks worldwide are navigating their own paths toward monetary easing, but diverging approaches suggest an uneven road ahead.

