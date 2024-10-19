Happy 60th Anniversary, CAPM! Why The Capital Asset Pricing Model Still Matters

Oct. 19, 2024 8:30 AM ET
Summary

  • One of the key insights of the CAPM is that it answers an important investment question: "What is the expected return if I purchase security XYZ?"
  • The assumption that Sharpe built into the model is that all that investors care about are expected returns and risk. He assumed investors were rational and well-diversified. And he assumed investors could borrow and lend and the same rate.
  • What the model powerfully shows is that, assuming an investor holds a well-diversified portfolio, the only measure of risk that matters is beta, or how risky the security is relative to the overall portfolio.

When someone hears I’m currently writing the authorized biography of William (Bill) Sharpe, the most frequent question I get is, “Is he still alive?” Sharpe is the 1990 recipient of the Sveriges Riksbank Prize in Economic Sciences

