Taiwan Semiconductor Q3 Earnings: 'Demand Right Now Is Insane'

Uttam Dey
Summary

  • Taiwan Semiconductor reported strong Q3 FY24 results, driven by "insane" AI demand, with sales growing 36% y/y, beating expectations.
  • Management expects continued robust AI and smartphone demand, projecting Q4 revenues between $26.1 billion and $26.9 billion, a 35% y/y increase.
  • Taiwan Semi's strong margin profile, with gross margins at 57.8% and operating margins at 47.5%, supports an earnings growth estimate of ~26% for 2025.
  • I recommend a Buy rating on Taiwan Semi due to its strong demand environment, promising capex investments, and potential for further earnings growth.

Investment Thesis

After the bloodbath that ASML Holdings (ASML) started in the semiconductor market this week due to its early earnings release, the Q3 FY24 earnings report from semiconductor fab giant Taiwan Semiconductor (

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

